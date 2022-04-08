DuBOIS — Sandy Township employees cleaned up trash from the shoulders of the municipality’s roads on Thursday.
It was the third annual Earth Day cleanup the township has held, with the first one being held in 2019.
Earth Day, an annual event since 1970, was created to celebrate the planet’s environment and raise public awareness about pollution. The day, which went global in 1990, is observed worldwide with rallies, conferences, outdoor activities and service projects. Earth Day is officially recognized later this month on April 22.
“We collected 1,320 pounds of trash from along the roadways and streams in Sandy Township,” said Arbaugh.
The roads cleaned Thursday were Clear Run Road, Bay Road, Number 2 Shaft Road, Kane Road, Wayne Road, San Spur Road, Hungry Hollow Road, West Long Avenue, Larkeytown Road, and the township’s portion of Shaffer Road north of 255 intersection.
Arbaugh thanked GFL Landfill for collecting the trash for free, the township only had to get the trash there.
“It’s always a nice relationship we have with those guys,” said Arbaugh.