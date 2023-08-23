DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and Friendship Hose Company of Falls Creek, along with North Point Volunteer Fire Company as the grant host, have announced that they were awarded $892,061.22 from the FEMA Regional Assistance to Firefighters Grant, on Aug. 18.
This grant will provide Sandy Township Fire Department and Friendship Hose Company of Falls Creek brand new, up-to-date, personal protective equipment.
Sandy Township Fire Chief Jason Runyon also made the announcement to the Sandy Township Supervisors at their meeting on Monday.