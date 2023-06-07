DuBOIS — Due to the severe drought conditions, Sandy Township Fire Chief Jason Runyon has declared a burn ban for all of Sandy Township.
This ban includes all open fires and is effective immediately.
The ban will continue until further notice.
“Our state is the worst it’s ever been in memory for wildfires because we should be leafed up with the leaves out and greened up with the green grass,” said township Emergency Management Director Larry Bickel. “But everything is so dry and so brittle that even a spark from anything would start a fire and then these winds would just hit.”
For questions and/or concerns, call the Sandy Township office at 814-371-4220.