DuBOIS — Del Spafford of Sandy Township recently received the Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Spirit of Volunteerism Award in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.
Spafford joined the Pennsylvania Northwest area ESGR team in 2001, which makes him one of the longest serving volunteers in the state, according to a press release announcing the award from ESGR. He served as an Ombudsman and Northwest Area Chair from 2004 to 2021. He’s received numerous other awards for his service during his tenure in these positions, including four State Committee Level Awards, a 20-year ESGR Longevity Pin, a Seven Seals Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Susan Robertson, Pennsylvania ESGR Vice Chair, presented the Spirit of Volunteerism Award to Spafford during the committee’s quarterly meeting. Robertson noted Spafford’s dedication and service to regional employers and members of the Reserve forces, stating “he has dedicated countless hours to briefing employers and service members on the Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).”
While serving as an Ombudsman, Spafford took the lead in effectively mediating conflicts between service members and their employers by engaging the parties in discussions about obligations and rights established in USERRA.
“A rewarding part of my ESGR volunteer time was meeting with employers and members of the Reserve forces to provide information about USERRA and to resolve service-related conflicts. Also, I particularly enjoyed presenting Patriot Awards to employers for their outstanding support of those who serve in our nation’s uniformed services,” Spafford said.
When asked if he had any intention of retiring, Spafford stated “I have no intention of retiring from ESGR. I want to be actively involved and continue my service if there is anything within an hour or two traveling time.” Robertson assured him that the committee appreciates his service and look forward to continue his involvement in ESGR events.
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between military service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within DoD.