DuBOIS — Treasure Lake recently bid out the fire hydrant project, according to Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“That project is still moving full force forward and hopefully we see them actually installing them here in mid-August,” Arbaugh said at the supervisors’ recent meeting. “We’ll keep an eye on that.”
In October of 2021, Aqua Pennsylvania, along with local and state officials, announced the installation of the first of up to at least 100 new fully-operational fire hydrants in the Treasure Lake community of Sandy Township.
The installation of the fire hydrants will be ongoing for several months and will provide fire protection service for the more than 2,200 Aqua customers located in Treasure Lake, according to Aqua. The hydrants will also help Aqua, Treasure Lake’s water and wastewater provider, to maintain water quality in the community by serving as flushing points throughout the water distribution system.
On Oct. 19, 2021, the first hydrant was installed near the main entrance of Treasure Lake at Bay and Matura roads.
In May 2021, Sandy Township approved the agreement with Aqua to install up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake. The township agreed to pay the fire hydrant rental fee of $25.86 per hydrant per month.
Zito Media
Arbaugh also provided a brief update regarding Zito Media, a high-speed internet and cable television services provider.
“We’ve been following them on their work out there to do the fiber update in Treasure Lake,” said Arbaugh. “Currently, they have phase one splicing completely done. Out of that, they have 163 homes connected and 243 left in that phase one, and then phase two is in the next month or two. And then we’ll start the home-to-home.”
Arbaugh noted that the home-to-home are the ones that take a lot of time, just because people have to schedule, get in the house, etc.
“We’re still moving forward with that,” said Arbaugh.
Demolitions
Arbaugh also announced that the township does have a series of demolitions that Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green has been working diligently on to get moving along so that the township can be in a position to demolish them.
“We do have five that we’re targeting for potentially late 2022, early 2023,” said Arbaugh. “We are also planning on using some of our CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds to help alleviate financial burden on the township.”