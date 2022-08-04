DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved adopting a ticketing ordinance at this week’s meeting.
The ordinance will streamline the compliance process for violations of vegetation growth, garbage storage and burning, and animal nuisance issues, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Complete copies of the full text of the ordinances can be viewed at the office of the secretary of the township, 814-371-4220, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois during regular business hours.
The supervisors tabled the Vraj and Parag Shah lot consolidation and the road bond fee resolution.
With regard to the Shah lot consolidation, Arbaugh said it was tabled due to the wrong date being published in the newspaper ad so they have to redo it.
The supervisors wanted more time to review the fees in the road bond resolution, Arbaugh said. The township should be acting on these on Aug. 15.
The “Green Light-Go” resolution was also approved by the supervisors. This resolution gives permission to the township engineer to sign for the grant documents. The township received $384,000 for the upgrades to the signal at Shaffer Road and Maple Avenue.
Township Engineer Mike Haynes said a final walk-through for the Brady Street Water Valve Replacement Project was done. He said everything looked good except there was a missing turning lane arrow at the Save-a-Lot light.
Haynes also said that he met with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to follow-up on the township’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Grant for the sidewalks along Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road.
Arbaugh also said that phase one of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is nearing completion and expected to be completed in the next three weeks.
Phase two of the Kiwanis Trail project will start immediately after phase one is completed, said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also announced that Central Christian Road from Wayne Road to West Long Avenue will be temporarily closed on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. for the DuBois Central Catholic Color Run.
West Long Avenue Extension in the area of Christ the King Manor will be reduced to one lane and open to local traffic only. Motorists are asked to please use caution in the area as there will be heavy pedestrian traffic.
Personnel from the Sandy Township fire and police departments will be conducting traffic control.