DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Aug. 5-7. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Aug. 5
- A black and white puppy was found running around in the area of Fed Ex on Industrial Drive. The owners did not come forward and custody of the dog was transferred to the county dog law officer.
- Officers received a report of a man lying in a ditch on Tipp Street. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- An Erie couple were lost in the area of Loeb Avenue, and when they stopped to ask directions at a residence, the homeowner’s dog attacked a 54-year-old man causing injuries to his leg, stomach and arm.
- A Brockway woman reported that while she was in the Walmart parking lot, she witnessed an unknown man yelling and hitting his dog, that was in his vehicle. When she confronted him about his actions, the man allegedly threatened to harm her, then fled the scene.
- Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at a Hanes Drive residence. A 28-year-old woman reported that her and a 30-year-old man got into an argument and when she tried to walk away he grabbed her arm and tried to restrain her. He got away and he left the scene. Officers located the man and he was transported for an evaluation.
Aug. 6
- Officers responded to Snappy’s for a reported domestic incident in the parking lot. The situation was handled without incident.
- A 51-year-old Drifting man reported that his 49-year-old girlfriend was refusing to leave his camp at the Treasure Lake KOA, so he called security. The woman left prior to officers’ arrival.
- Treasure Lake Security reported a female in a Honda struck the front gate arm before it was raised for her to drive through. Damage was not extensive.
- A DuBois man lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the south side of the Sandy Plaza. There was no obvious damage to the building and the man was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS.
- Officers received a report of damage done to an unoccupied home in Treasure Lake, allegedly caused by juveniles. Officers spoke to the parents of the kids who agreed to handle the situation and pay for the damages.
- While on patrol, officers found a wrecked Ford Focus along Larkeytown Road. While investigating, a 28-year-old DuBois man approached officers and said he was driving and his brakes failed causing him to end up in the ditch.
Aug. 7
- A Treasure Lake woman reported that unknown people were banging on her door and around her house. The woman’s daughter was following a vehicle that was possibly the offending party, but lost sight of them. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Employees of Snappy’s reported a man in a van that had been parked in the lot next to theirs for over a week. The man told employees that the van was broken down and he was waiting for parts.
- A 78-year-old Treasure Lake woman pulled from the Doolittle Station parking lot into the path of a 66-year-old Arizona man who was driving north on Rich Highway. Both drivers were transported to the hospital by EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene with severe damage.
- Treasure Lake Security reported that a mid-sized SUV exited the back gate in the wrong lane, damaging the inbound gate arm.