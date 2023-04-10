DuBOIS — The following are reports released by the Sandy Township Police Department for April 2-4. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
April 2
- Officers received a report from Treasure Lake Security that there was a party that was loud and that people were urinating on porches and boats. Officers located underage party-goers and handled the situation without incident.
- A Lincoln Drive resident reported an unknown person threw a piece of blacktop though her plate glass window.
- A Harper Road resident reported his neighbor was blaming him for the wind blowing the skirting off of their trailer. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- While turning from West Long Avenue onto Central Christian Drive, a 78-year-old DuBois woman turned her vehicle sharply, causing it to collide with a vehicle stopped at the stop sign, which was operated by a 27-year-old DuBois woman. This caused disabling damage to the stopped vehicle. The 27-year-old driver was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS, and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
- An Oklahoma Salem Road resident reported finding BB-gun shots in the side of her vehicle.
- There was false alarm at Ferrero Law Office on Larson Drive.
April 3
- A Lundgren Road resident reported while the power was out through the night, someone was knocking on his door. When he went to the door no one was there. He checked his yard and couldn’t find any sign of the person. He reported that the same thing happened to a resident down the road.
- Officers received a report of dog along Route 219 that was eating a dead deer on the side of the road.
- A man reported two signs were taken from the roadway at the Blinker Parkway intersection. The signs advertised an upcoming Rabies Clinic and were valued at $70 each.
April 4
- Officers received a report of a man walking along Behringer Highway. Officers located the man who was visibly intoxicated, and assisted him until a family member picked him up.
- Officers received a report of three juveniles that had gotten into a physical scuffle at Garden Grove. A 12-year-old boy said two acquaintances came to his apartment and the three boys went to a common area where the altercation took place. Officers spoke to the other two boys who denied it was a fight, and said they were just messing around. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A Wilson Avenue resident reported hearing someone at her basement door. When she looked out, she saw a man using his cellphone flashlight in her back yard. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.