DuBOIS — The following are reports filed by the Sandy Township Police Department recently:
July 3
- A 51-year-old Treasure Lake man was traveling on Treasure Road shortly after the fireworks and hit a vehicle that was parked alongside the road, which pushed that vehicle into a third vehicle, causing it to come to rest against a pole. No injuries were reported and all vehicles were towed from the scene.
- A 63-year-old South Brady Street man reported being harassed by his 72-year-old landlord.
- A 41-year-old Punxsutawney man reported that his 18-year-old son had traveled to Treasure Lake to watch the fireworks and had not returned home. Shortly after, the man called back to report his son returned home.
- A set of keys that was found in the vicinity of The Warehouse was turned in to officers.
- There was a false alarm at Fairfield Inn.
- Officers received a report of a suspicious box truck parked in Aldi’s parking lot. Officers located the truck, and the driver reported he had stopped for a nap and to work out at Planet Fitness. The situation was handled without incident.
- Officers received a report of a man and woman camping in the woods off of Ollie Lane. Officers located an 18-year-old woman, who stated she and her boyfriend were camping there until they found a place to live and a job, and didn’t realize that it was not allowed. Officers gave her contact information for agencies that could assist them and handled the situation without incident.
- A Treasure Lake resident reported neighbors were shooting bottle rockets toward his house. Officers were unable to locate the offenders.
- A 45-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported that her 44-year-old estranged husband was refusing to leave the house after an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 4
- Officers received a report from a man in the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts, who said the children in the vehicle behind him were not restrained and were bouncing all over the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located vehicle and found that the children were restrained and the reporting party was the driver’s estranged paramour. The situation was handled without incident.
- A 47-year-old Kilmer Road resident reported that her dog was out while she was away from the house and when she returned home the neighbor told her someone in a white Jeep stopped and picked up the dog. A short time later, the woman called back and the dog had been found.
- Officers received a report of a man who knocked on the windows of the church asking what day it was. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a porta potty reading the Bible. The situation was handled without incident.
- While traveling on Oklahoma Salem Road, a 20-year-old DuBois woman came up on a vehicle with a trailer and she struck the trailer. No injuries reported and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
July 5
- A vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Etters, Pennsylvania man exited Interstate 80 at exit 101 and turned north on Bee Line Highway, as a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old DuBois man was traveling south. The cars collided. A passenger was treated for a wrist injury.
- A 69-year-old DuBois woman reported that her vehicle was parked in the Walmart parking lot on June 30 when someone pushed a cart and hit her vehicle, causing some damage. According to a witness, the other party pushed the cart into the vehicle and left the scene. An investigation continues.
- Officers received a report of a woman holding a baby who was panhandling outside of Aldi. The woman told the caller she was from Romania. The woman was gone upon officers arrival.
- A 65-year-old man reported that he gave money to a woman he met online for a supposed trip to Britain to retrieve gold from her father. By the time he realized it was a scam, he had given her nearly $30,000.
- Officers received a report of a man sitting in front of a daycare center that was closed at the time. The man had his shoes off and appeared to be sleeping. Officers located the man and per the owner’s wishes, told him to move along.