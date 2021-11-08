The following reports were provided by the Sandy Township Police Department:
Nov. 1
- Officers received a report of a 16-year-old girl who did not come home when she was supposed to. Her father reported she may be with a boy from Reynoldsville but did not know the boy’s last name. The girl returned home while her father was speaking with police.
- Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between a 39-year-old woman and her 36-year-old estranged boyfriend. The man threw the woman’s items out of their following an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A 44-year-old Treasure Lake man reported a known woman was posting compromising photos of him and saying things about him on social media.
- A Kiwanis Trail resident reported a suspicious vehicle that has been parking at the end of their driveway playing loud music on multiple occasions.
- A Treasure Lake resident reported that there was an unknown and unwanted person on their back deck. The resident’s son told police that when he went to put the dog out, he noticed the door handle moving, and when he looked out there was a person wearing a black glove and black hoodie. When the father turned the deck light on, they could hear furniture move and think the actor ran through the back yard.
Nov. 2
- A Circle Road resident reported a neighbor’s dog was on her porch and she wanted officers to remove it. She reported it was bothering her dog and this was an ongoing issue. She called back moments later to report that her dog broke it’s chain and ran off with the neighbor’s dog. Her dog quickly returned home, but she didn’t know where the other dog went.
- A 22-year-old woman reported that while at work on Oct. 31 she received a phone call from an unknown male who insinuated that he was watching her. She hung up and locked herself in an inside room to watch cameras at the business.
- Officers received a report that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name. If this has happened to you, go to our website, sandypolice.org to find information on filing a claim with the PA State Unemployment office.
Nov. 3
- A Platt Road resident called to report that her neighbor’s trash had blown into her yard.
- A 36-year-old Jefferson Hills man reported that while in the parking lot of the Falls Creek Sheetz he was approached by an unknown mail who tried to sell him drugs. The man was gone upon officer arrival.
- Employees of Falls Creek Sheetz reported an older man was causing a disturbance and claiming he lost his wallet in the store and was demanding it back. The man was gone upon officers arrival.
- A vehicle driven by an 80-year-old DuBois man pulled from Midway Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old DuBois woman who was traveling on Industrial Drive. No injuries and both cars were driven from the scene.
Nov. 4Employees of the Pilot reported an unknown male approached an Arby’s employee while she was on break, and produced a handgun, and asked if she knew anyone interested in buying guns. When she told him no, he eventually left.