DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Nov. 12-14. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Nov. 12
- Officers received a report of a man dressed in black, smashing a guitar on the ground at Pilot. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- A Wayne Road resident reported someone drove through the area at the bottom of his driveway, causing damage to the yard and ripping off a pole that held an address sign. The vehicle appeared to have driven in the direction of Reynoldsville.
- False alarm at PNC Bank
- A Circle Road resident reported that someone broke the window out of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. He felt it could have been his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.
- A landlord called police when he and a tenant got into a verbal altercation over back rent. The dispute was settled prior to officers’ arrival.
- A 17-year-old DuBois boy swerved to miss a vehicle that traveled into his lane on South Main Street, causing his vehicle to get stuck on the curb causing minor to moderate damage to the his vehicle. No injuries reported.
- A 39-year-old Kilmer Road man reported his wife had been drinking and assaulted him. The 28-year-old woman was detained at the residence and taken to Penn Highlands ER for a mental health evaluation.
- A 35-year-old woman called 911 reporting a domestic disturbance on Kilmer Road. The woman was uncooperative and talking very fast. She then reported she was leaving and walking to a friend’s house. Officers were unable to locate the woman. She was later detained by police and transported to Penn Highlands ER for a mental health evaluation.
- False alarm at a Wilson Avenue residence.
Nov. 14
A 26-year-old Reynoldsville man hit a deer while traveling on Wayne Road, causing moderate damage to his vehicle. No injuries reported.