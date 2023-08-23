DuBOIS — The following are Sandy Township Police Department reports Aug. 18-20. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Aug. 18
- A man reported that while in the parking lot of Gardner’s Candies/Dunkin Donuts, a vehicle drove up and said something to him about illegal drugs. He also stated the same thing happened to his daughter the day before.
- Treasure Lake Security reported a vehicle went through the gate while it was coming down, and this caused some of the reflector lights to come off.
- A resident of Garden Grove reported that a 9-year-old boy called her 8-year-old daughter a name and hit her in the chest. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 19
- A Brady Street resident reported that an unknown woman came into his house and told him that she was beat up while attending a party nearby. When the man called 911, the woman took off. Officers were unable to find anyone matching her description.
- A DuBois woman asked police to check the welfare of a friend who she had not been able to contact for several days. Officers responded to the Hand Street residence, made contact with the man and handled the situation without incident.
- A 33-year-old Garden Grove resident reported receiving text messages from an unknown individual who was accusing him of taking his Play Station.
- There was a false alarm at Spirit Halloween.
- Officers received a report of an unknown man driving around the Clear View Campground asking kids if they wanted candy. The car and driver were gone prior to the call.
- Officers have been receiving numerous reports of ATVs and side-by-sides traveling on Home Camp and Kilmer Roads. Officers would like to remind residents that there are no township roads where it is legal to ride this type of vehicle on. Police will be stepping up patrols in these areas and will prosecute all offenders.
Aug. 20
- Treasure Lake Security reported the gate was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene. No damage was reported.
- A 60-year-old resident reported being harassed via text message by a tenant.
- Officers received a crash alert via Apple iPhone showing an accident near Platt Road and State Route 255. Officers were unable to locate an accidents or issues.