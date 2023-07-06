DuBOIS — The following are reports released by the Sandy Township Police Department for June 26-28. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
June 26
- Falls Creek Sheetz employees reported an older man, who appeared to be under the influence, was wandering around the store causing problems. Upon arrival, officers found the 60-year-old man sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The man showed signs of impairment, and would not respond to officers directions. The man was taken into custody and eventually taken to Clearfield County Jail.
- A woman reported accidentally leaving an envelope of cash in the Cricket store. When she went back to retrieve it, it was gone. The investigation continues.
- Officers received a report of a disturbance at a Showers Road residence. Upon arrival, officers could hear a 29-year-old woman in the house. When officers were able to enter the house they found the woman sitting on the floor crying. She refused any assistance and denied having any injuries. Her fiancé had left the scene. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Employees at Long John Silvers reported customers in a dark silver/gray sedan came through the drive thru and were using obscene language. They were asked to leave, and when employees went out to confront the occupants, they fled the scene.
- A Kilmer Road woman reported someone stole a large some of money she left on the back seat of her vehicle.
June 27
- A driver was making a turn on to Behringer Highway when his trailer hitch came undone, causing the truck and trailer to become disabled and blocking traffic.
- A Spafford Road woman reported a man walking on her property. Officers were unable to find any sign of the man.
- There was a false alarm in Treasure Lake.
- A 73-year-old Brockway man was reportedly causing a disturbance at Dollar General when he felt he was over-charged for toothpaste. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A 17-year-old Treasure Lake girl lost control of her vehicle on Platt Road, causing it to slide across the road and ended up in the swampy area off the road. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.
- A resident of the Clearview Campground reported having issues with the caretaker of the campground. Later the caretaker reported having issues with the woman. Officers handled the situation without incident.
June 28
- There was a false alarm at JC Penney.
- There was a false alarm at Christ the King Manor.
- A Treasure Lake resident reported an unknown man in a BMW was in his driveway taking pictures of his house. When he went to confront the man, he told him to come to his vehicle, so the resident told his wife to call police, causing the man in the BMW to leave.