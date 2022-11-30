DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Nov. 12-14. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Nov. 25
- Officers received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Station 101. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- False alarm at Triangle Tech
- A 22-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported being harassed by her in-laws and was concerned they may show up and cause problems.
Nov. 26
- There was a report of a 911 hang up call from the vicinity of the Verizon store on Shaffer Road. Upon investigation it appeared that it was accidental.
- A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Summerville girl failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Midway and Commons Drive. Moderate to severe damage, but no injuries were reported.
Nov. 27
Officers received a report that a 54-year-old woman was at a residence in violation of a PFA. Officers handled the situation without incident.