DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Nov. 12-14. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.

Nov. 25

  • Officers received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Station 101. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
  • False alarm at Triangle Tech
  • A 22-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported being harassed by her in-laws and was concerned they may show up and cause problems.

Nov. 26

  • There was a report of a 911 hang up call from the vicinity of the Verizon store on Shaffer Road. Upon investigation it appeared that it was accidental.
  • A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Summerville girl failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Midway and Commons Drive. Moderate to severe damage, but no injuries were reported.

Nov. 27

Officers received a report that a 54-year-old woman was at a residence in violation of a PFA. Officers handled the situation without incident.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos