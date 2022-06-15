DuBOIS — The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
June 11
- A Sher De Lin Road resident reported that her 60-year-old neighbor continually comes on to her property harassing her and her family. The woman accused them of moving property stakes, and the evening before, had driven her riding mower on their property while intoxicated, continuing to harass them.
- DuBois Mall security reported a suspicious vehicle full of junk that had been parked in the mall lot all day.
- There were multiple false alarms at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza.
- A Wayne Road resident reported that her neighbor’s dog had a rabbit in its mouth, so she began yelling at the dog. The dogs’ 84-year-old owner then allegedly threatened to shoot the woman’s cat. When police talked to the 84-year-old, she admitted making the threat, but stated she did not own a gun and would not shoot anything if she did.
June 12
- An employee of Crisis asked officers to check the welfare of a 45-year-old woman who had called because her 51-year-old partner had not been taking his medication, and had said that he was going to hurt her. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the woman and found that the couple had been evicted and need to be out of the apartment the next day. They had been arguing about the move, and the man, at one point, told the woman she needed to get away from him or he would hurt her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- State police requested Sandy Township Police attempt to locate a vehicle that was involved in an accident on Interstate 80 and got off at Exit 101. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at the Fairfield Inn, and the owner explained he hit a deer while on the interstate.
- Employees of Long John Silver’s reported that an unknown man became belligerent when he found out the dining room was closed. He attempted to enter the back door of the restaurant and started insulting employees. The man was gone prior to officers’ arrival.
- Walmart employees reported a man with a dog soliciting on the sidewalk near the entrance of the store. The man and dog were gone upon officers’ arrival.
- There were multiple false alarms at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza.
June 13
- An administrator at Triangle Tech reported someone drilled a hole in one of the school vehicle’s gas tank and stole gas.
- A Spafford Road resident reported a suspicious pick-up truck with Georgia plates driving up and down the road the last few days. Officers will be providing extra patrols in the area.
- There was a false alarm at Alvetro’s Landscaping.
- There was a false alarm at the dialysis center in the DuBois Plaza.