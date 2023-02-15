DuBOIS — The following are recent reports released by the Sandy Township Police Department. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name, as no criminal charges have been filed as of Feb. 14.
Feb. 10
- A 48-year-old Clarion woman made an agreement with a man she met online the he would transport furniture to her storage unit in Sandy Township. In return, the man was told to take a few pieces of furniture the woman had for free. She gave the man a money order to pay for the storage unit and the keys. He never arrived at the storage unit. He answered one of the woman’s calls and told her he had been in an accident, and where he was, he could not have his phone.
- A Rokosky Road resident reported a suspicious white van in the area. He stated that when he walked over to the van, he saw catalytic converters laying in the vehicle. The van was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- A 19-year-old woman reported her estranged boyfriend, a 19-year-old from Ohio, had been harassing her via text message from different phone numbers. After the woman left her residence, her sister sent her a photo of a sweatshirt the woman had given her ex for Christmas on their porch. Officers went to the home and found the man in his vehicle in the driveway of the woman’s home. The situation was handled without incident.
Feb. 11
- Officers located a woman soliciting for money in the area of Walmart. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A Baddog Road resident reported a dog running through the neighborhood nipping at other dogs and people. Officers canvased the neighborhood and could not locate the dog.
- A woman reported there was a small child in a car alone in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Officers observed a 19-year-old Lincoln Drive man driving a side-by-side on several township roads. Charges are pending.
- Officers were called to Wendy’s for a couple that appeared to be under the influence sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
Feb. 12
- Officers responded to a Port Au Prince Road residence for a reported domestic dispute. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- There was a false alarm at a Midway Drive residence.
- There was a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
- A Wasson Avenue resident reported a brown and black dog running loose in the neighborhood.
- There was a false alarm at an Oklahoma Salem Road residence.
- There was a false alarm at a Lincoln Drive residence.
- Blinker Sheetz employees reported seeing a man passed out in the restroom. Upon arrival, officers found the 23-year-old Clearfield man walking around the store. The man told officers he was just very tired and fell asleep. He was checked out by EMS and found to be OK.