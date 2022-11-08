DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Oct. 31
- Treasure Lake Security reported that a resident hit and caused minor damage to the gate at the front entrance of Treasure Lake.
- A vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Brockport man failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 74-year-old Kersey woman while on Shaffer Road. No injuries and minor damage reported.
- False alarm at the VA Clinic
- A 35-year-old Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle on Larkeytown Road near Merris Avenue and wound up in a ditch. Once the vehicle was pulled from the ditch the man was able to drive it from the scene. No injuries reported.
Nov. 1
- A 56-year-old DuBois reported hitting a deer while traveling on Bee Line Highway, causing moderate damage to her vehicle.
- Officers received a report of a stray dog in the area of Tozier Avenue. The owner was located and the dog was returned to him.
- A woman reported that while she was leaving the hotel Veranda an unknown male approached her and began harassing her. He kept approaching her vehicle as she was driving out of the parking lot.
Nov. 2
Officers received a report of a minor accident in the Pilot parking lot. Minor damage and no injuries reported.