DuBOIS — The following are Sandy Township Police reports for July 11-13. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
July 11
- A tractor-trailer driver was asleep in his vehicle in the Pilot parking lot when he felt a crash into the front of his truck. The truck that hit him fled the scene. Serious damage was done to the man’s truck.
- A truck was driving on Mountain Run Road when it was caught up in low-hanging electrical lines. The fire department and an electric company were able to free the truck from the wires. No injuries were reported.
- There was a false alarm at Lendmark.
July 12
- A man reported misplacing a wallet at the Treasure Lake Post Office.
- Officers assisted in gaining access to a Time to Bid Road residence for a fall patient.
- Officers received a report of a tree on a vehicle that was being driven by 75-year-old woman in Treasure Lake. Severe damage and moderate injuries were reported.
- A disturbance was reported at a Cliperton Court residence in Treasure Lake when a 48-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman got into an argument over the man’s 36-year-old girlfriend living at the home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
July 13
A Greenwood Road woman reported her neighbor’s dog has been home alone for 24 hours and was concerned for the animals well being. Officers handled the situation without incident.