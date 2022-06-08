DuBOIS — The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
June 5
- A 35-year-old Mahaffey man was traveling north on Stanley Road when he dozed off, causing his vehicle to travel off the road and apparently hit a tree head-on before the vehicle caught on fire. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A bystander reported seeing a man sitting on a motorcycle in the Pilot parking lot who appeared to be slumped over. Upon arrival, officers talked to the man who was just taking a break and texting on his phone.
- Officers received a report of a man asking for money in the vicinity of the Falls Creek Sheetz or Pilot. The reporting party also stated that they observed a small child not properly restrained in his vehicle. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.
- An employee of DuBois Nursing Home reported a harassing phone call from an associate of a resident.
June 6
- A 61-year-old Treasure Lake man reported someone stole $3,000 from a safe in his home, as well as $1,500 from a drawer six months ago. The investigation continues.
- A 21-year-old Curwensville man reported that someone hit and caused minor damage to his truck when it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.
- An employee of the VA Clinic reported having problems setting the alarm due to an open door. Officers assisted in finding the open door and ensuring the building was clear.
- A false alarm occurred at Fayette Resources.
- Officers received a report of a vehicle over an embankment on Gamelands Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle was located with no occupants, but the lights and windshield wipers were on. The vehicle was towed from the seen and the vehicle’s driver later contacted police. The investigation continues.