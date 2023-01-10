DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Jan. 6-8. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Jan. 6
- There was a false alarm at JC Penney.
- There was a false alarm at Aldi.
- A 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy was driving north on Rich Highway when his vehicle caught fire. He managed to pull the vehicle off in the median and fire crews arrived quickly and put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 7
- Officers received a report of a man passed out in a Jeep at the Sheetz near the blinking lights. The man and vehicle were gone upon officers’ arrival.
Jan. 8
There was a false alarm at Dollar General on Shaffer Road.