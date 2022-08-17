DuBOIS — The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department for Aug. 13-15. Sandy Township does not identify those involved by name.
Aug. 13
- Officers received a report of someone doing a U-turn in the yard of an Oklahoma Salem Road residence.
- Officers assisted EMS to gain access to a home on East Maloney Road.
- A truck towing a camper turned too tightly in the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot, causing it to hit a Honda CR-V. Both vehicles suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.
- Treasure Lake Security reported someone damaged the front gate, then left the scene. Investigation continues.
- While traveling down Industrial Drive, a woman thought the vehicle in front of her was staying in their lane as they approached the light, so she proceeded to go around the truck, which is when they collided. No injuries and minor damage reported.
- A woman reported being harassed by coworkers, and her employer has not done anything about it. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 14
- Officers received a report of a dog in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found the caller and the dog owner exchanging words. It was found the windows of the vehicle were partially down and the dog had water and did not appear to be in distress. The situation was handled without incident.
- A 36-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that while backing his boat trailer into the marina, he was confronted by an unknown man who pulled out a pistol and held it down to his side, then left the scene without pointing it or making any threats to use it. Officers were unable to locate the man or his vehicle in Treasure Lake.
- Employees of Dunkin Donuts reported that there was an unknown man outside the front door of the restaurant and appeared to be taking pictures of the employees inside. Officers were unable to locate the man.
Aug. 15
- DuBois Mall Security reported someone damaged three gum ball machines near the main entrance to the mall.
- Officers received a report of a vehicle driving fast and it was to have veered into the opposite lane of travel.
Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of multiple 911 hang up calls. Upon arrival, officers found it was a child who stated he was bored and he just wanted to talk to someone.