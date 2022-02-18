DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Feb. 15 on Caine Road, according to information released by the department.
Police said a resident received a phone call from a male claiming to be an attorney, saying that her grandson had been in an accident, and the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. They proceeded to tell her that her grandson, who they identified by name, had been arrested and she needed to provide $8,500 for bail.
Moments later, another male claiming to be her grandson called her back stating he was injured and in a lot of trouble, and asked her to not tell anyone what was going on, and please pay the money, according to police.
Around 2 p.m., a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot, 11-inches tall, 170 pounds and around 30 to 40 years of age, came to the house with an envelope and collected the money and walked up the driveway to a vehicle parked along Caine Road. The original caller contacted the resident a short time later claiming that the other driver had died and her grandson needed an additional $50,000 for bail, police said.
If anyone has any information that may help in identifying the vehicle or the man who went to the residence, or sees any suspicious activity in the area, contact Sandy Township police at 814-765-1533 or by calling 911.