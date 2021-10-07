The following are police reports provided by the Sandy Township Police Department:
Oct. 3
A 25-year-old DuBois woman reported a known 26-year-old Curwensville woman had been in the Dollar Tree and because the two had had a verbal altercation regarding the woman’s husband, she was uncomfortable leaving the store with the woman still in the area. Officers located both women and handled the situation without incident.
Officers received a report of a man dressed in all black walking along Rich Highway. The caller was afraid the man would get hit. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
Oct. 4A truck driver misjudged a turn on Shaffer Road and got his tractor trailer stuck on a concrete parapet in the lot of DuBois Mall. A towing company was able to dislodge the truck that was at a severe angle and the driver was able to drive away without incident.
Employees of the merchant at a business in the Commons reported finding information that employees of another merchant are using their dumpster without permission. Officers contacted the manager of Verizon Wireless and handled the situation without incident.
Officers located a 25-year-old DuBois man who appeared to be hunting and trespassing on posted property. The man explained he had shot a deer with his bow further up the road and moved his car to the area officers found it to track the deer. The vehicle was in violation of several vehicle codes and the man was cited for driving with a suspended license. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Oct. 5Walmart employees reported two men pushing a Walmart cart off of the property. Officers located the New York men who were staying at a motel on Rich Highway, and reported they just needed a way to carry their purchases. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Officers received a report of possible drug paraphernalia in a Hanes Drive residence. Officers handled the situation without incident.