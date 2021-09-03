The following are police reports provided by the Sandy Township Police Department:
Aug. 29
- Pilot employees reported there was a suspicious man attempting to collect money from customers and was carrying a sign stating he wanted to go to Colorado through Chicago. Officers located the man and had him leave the property without incident.
- A 55-year-old DuBois woman reported that while driving down Maple Avenue near Oklahoma Salem Road a pickup truck pulled out in front of her and hit her Prius, then continued driving. There was no damage done to her vehicle and no injuries reported.
Aug. 30
- False alarm at ABCS
- A tractor-trailer backed into another truck at Danone. Moderate damage and no injuries reported.
- Officers responded to a 911 hang up call on Spafford Road. The call was accidental.
- Officers were called to a reported assault at the Pilot. Upon arrival, officers found the woman who reported that her traveling companion hit her on the arm. Upon speaking with the truck driver, he denied anything physical, and said she called because she didn’t like that all he wanted to do was play with his X-Box on his day off. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- DuBois Mall security reported finding a black lab in the mall parking lot. Upon officers’ arrival, the dog had been returned to its owner.
- Officers received a report of two suspicious vehicles in the Wasson School parking lot. Officers found the vehicles and determined it not to be any nefarious activity.