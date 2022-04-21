DuBOIS — Sandy Township will receive $1 million in state funding to install sidewalks along Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road, a pedestrian crosswalk on Maple Avenue, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades at the Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road intersection.
Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian announced on Wednesday the approval of funding for Sandy Township, which is one of 64 projects to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state, 43 of which are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
"We are extremely excited about this project as it will help improve pedestrian safety, provide a vital pedestrian connection for residents to access commercial work and entertainment locations, give the community enhanced recreational opportunities, and allow for a safer route to schools," said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
"Sandy Township would like to thank (state) Rep. (Mike) Armanini and (state) Sen. (Cris) Dush for their strong support and leadership, Amy Kestler and North Central Planning, Jodi Brennan and the Clearfield County Commissioners, and Mark Shultz and Shawn Agosti and PennDOT for their support and technical assistance," said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the project will entail the installation of sidewalks along both sides of Maple Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street, installation of a crosswalk on Maple Avenue, installation of sidewalks along the north side of Maple Avenue from 12th Street to Shaffer Road, installation of sidewalks along the westside of Shaffer Road to an area between the railroad and Sandy Lick Creek bridge, installation of a trail from Shaffer Road to the City of DuBois walkway, and traffic control upgrades at the traffic light at the Shaffer Road and Maple Avenue intersection.
“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”
The administration awarded $54.1 million through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside. Before the BIL’s passage, $18 million was available. The TA Set-Aside provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.
“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”
The applications were reviewed, and selections made based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding. The applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state Department of Health, and three Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.