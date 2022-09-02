DuBOIS — Sandy Township has received a $278,463 Appalachian Regional Commission Grant (ARC) for their Platt Road sanitary sewer extension project, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Sandy Township receives $278,463 state grant for Platt Road project
Tags
Elaine Haskins
