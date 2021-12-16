DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved the final 2022 budget, which does not include any tax or sewer and water rate increases.
The annual budget, for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2022, was approved by the supervisors, including Chairman Kevin Salandra, Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan and Jim Jeffers.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that there were no public comments regarding the budget.
The budget for the general fund includes additional funding for a new roof and insulation on the maintenance garage ($15,000), a new police SUV ($49,000), taser replacement ($35,900), in-car cameras ($32,500), funds for purchasing recycling containers and recycling advertisements ($10,000), an allocation for economic development activities ($2,500), an increase in hydrants fees for the installation of hydrants in Treasure Lake ($9,000), an increase in legal fees associated with the consolidation process ($25,000), an allocation for the match of the Wolf Creek mini-grant ($10,000), and an allocation for a township-wide newsletter ($8,000).
Arbaugh said the township’s main sources of revenue are from property taxes and local taxes, which include real estate, earned income and local services taxes.
Expenses in the 2022 budget are listed at $4,697,668.57, while revenues are listed at $4,697,675. For 2021, total expenses were listed at $4,569,955.21, while revenues were listed at $4,777,086.
In the final general fund budget, the appointed officials line item was increased by $6,000, and the legal costs were reduced by $6,000 than proposed at the November meeting, according to Arbaugh. In the Municipal Authority fund, the sewer payroll was increased by $2,000, the water payroll was increased by $2,000, and the water and sewer legal were each reduced by $2,000.
According to the 2022 Municipal Authority budget, sewer income total is listed at $2,725,300. The budget shows $857,500 for water income in 2022. The total combined income projected for next year is $3,582,800.