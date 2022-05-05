DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday, awarded a Driving Surface Aggregate base course bid for a project on Old Bliss Road to Glenn O. Hawbaker in the total bid amount of $44,867.25, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
In other action, the supervisors:
- Approved DuBois Central Catholic’s Color Run on Aug. 13 that will include closure of Central Christian Road for about an hour.
- Approved three outdoor amusement events for the DuBois Mall: a Mother’s Day event that will take place in May for five to seven days, a First Responder Event in June that will run for five to seven days, and a Heritage Day event that will run for five to seven days in October.
- Approved the YMCA Summer Park Program contract that will take place from May 31–July 29 at the township park.
- Approved Exit 101 settlement stipulations for tax assessment settlement cases.