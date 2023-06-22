DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors agreed to advertise for an engineer position at their meeting on Monday.
The engineer position has been vacant since the resignation of Mike Haynes in January.
“We were trying to bridge the gap, using (DuBois engineer) Chris Nasuti, using consultants and it’s been very difficult to keep up,” township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said via telephone. “Recently about two months ago Chris Nasuti became interim city manager so his availability has dwindled with his new duties and he’s not able to help with as much as he did before. So we’ve been using consulting firms but we’re still behind.”
Arbaugh said the township has not had the ability to be on the jobs with a lot of the projects underway in the township.
“My recommendation is to move forward with advertising for township engineer,” said Arbaugh.
Lot consolidation
The supervisors approved a lot consolidation/Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development (PRD) request from property owners Richard Hopson and Luann Chiappelli. The request had been tabled at the last meeting in order to receive more information from the township solicitor on the matter.
“At our last meeting there was an issue brought up potentially by a local resident about possible conflicts with the shared common ground area of the golf course out there,” said Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green. “We had our solicitor look at it. They didn’t see any issues with what was being proposed, so I don’t see any issue at this point with approving.”
The requested amendment will permit the consolidation of Section 13 lot 60 and 0.5799 acres of the Treasure Lake PRD development in the township.
Boy Scout Troop 36Some members of Boy Scout Troop 36 were in attendance at the meeting to meet requirements for their Citizenship Badge. The supervisors welcomed the scouts.