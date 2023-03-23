DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting on Monday, gave permission to bid out the 2023 road program as presented by Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
In the original budget, Arbaugh said it was proposed to bid out the 2023 road program, which includes the following roads: Hand Street, Northwood Avenue, Wasson Avenue, Reynolds Avenue, San Spur, South Eighth Street, Arminta Street, Brown Street, Blakely Street, Sunflower Drive and the apron on Shaffer Road/Oklahoma Cemetery Road.
“Talking to staff, we do see a need to do Kiwanis Trail,” said Arbaugh. “Our recommendation would be to add Kiwanis Trail as an alternate to see what the pricing comes in as. If the pricing is favorable, then we could award Kiwanis Trail. The pricing is not favorable, we could exclude Kiwanis Trail from the bidding package. That’s based on just some real preliminary numbers that we saw on very small projects. The Kiwanis Trail would be estimated at about $569,000.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if Kiwanis Trail is in more need of repair than some of the other roads, and if so, should they redo the program list.
“There are sections of Kiwanis Trail that are in pretty rough shape, and we do plan on using our leftover money from the Maple Avenue Turnback to pay for Kiwanis Trail,” said Arbaugh. “I guess some of the concern is that there might be some additional, heavy truck traffic on the roadway when we do the sewer project for Kiwanis Trail phase three. But if it was good pricing, it might make sense to do it now because we don’t know what a year or two is going to bring.”
“It would not make sense to do it if we’re going to have a truck traffic,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
Arbaugh noted that the need for repairing Kiwanis Trail was below all of the other roads on the list at this time.
Sullivan asked if there are sections of the Kiwanis Trail construction that will be completely finished.
“We’ll be finished with construction on it (Kiwanis Trail),” said Arbaugh. “The only thing is we’ll be running it to reach different phases so there won’t be any digging up Kiwanis Trail after one small dig we have to do. We could come in the other way.”
Salandra said it makes sense to approve bidding out the road program with Kiwanis Trail being an alternate. The supervisors approved the program in a 4-0 vote, with Salandra, Sullivan, Sam Mollica and Barry Abbott (via telephone) voting in favor. Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers was excused from the meeting.
Opioid settlement
Arbaugh sought approval to execute opioid settlement documents from the state.
“The settlement documents allow for participation for a large opioid epidemic lawsuit involving Allergan, Teva, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart,” said Arbaugh. “Pennsylvania is participating in all of these settlements which allow the counties and other political subdivisions to also participate. The Commonwealth will split what funds it receives between itself, the counties and the subdivisions. So really the amount that the state receives by our participation, they could receive more money and that would eventually trickle down to us to receive additional monies.”
The supervisors authorized Arbaugh to execute the agreement of participation.