DuBOIS — Sandy Township will hold its second Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) public hearing at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the municipal building, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The first public hearing was held on July 17. At that hearing, it was stated that the township will receive $181,953 in CDBG funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
CDBG applications are due electronically to DCED by Oct. 27, he said.
The township must conduct a public hearing to determine local needs for community development, housing, public services and economic development.
Residents, organizations, agencies, etc., are given the opportunity to participate in the planning process.
Funds may be used for eligible activities such as: Water and sewer line replacement and improvements; housing rehabilitation; new construction of affordable housing; construction and reconstruction of public/community facilities; recreational facilities; public services that are a new or a quantifiable increase in the level of service, street and road improvements; historic preservation; the removal of architectural barriers; economic development activities; acquisition and relocation; clearance and demolition of property; costs to dispose of real estate; general administrative costs; planning; audit; environmental reviews; and the preparation of the application.
At least 70 percent of the project activity costs must benefit low- and moderate-income persons, said Arbaugh.
A maximum of 18 percent may be used for administrative costs. A maximum of 30 percent of the project activity costs may be spent on demolition and clearance costs.
All activities must meet one of the three national objectives of the CDBG program: Principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons; removal of slums and blighting conditions and activities having an urgent need.