DuBOIS — Sandy Township is in the process of developing a ticketing ordinance, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The supervisors previously requested that Arbaugh look into an ordinance to quickly deal with garbage, high grass and animals, Arbaugh noted at this week’s meeting. He also stated that the township has run into a “chicken issue” pretty frequently and that’s why animals are expected to be included in the proposed ordinance.
“I just wanted to let you know that we did draft what’s called a ticketing ordinance that is with our solicitor right now,” said Arbaugh. “That ordinance will allow us to go out and try to resolve these issues very quickly through a ticketing process, saving a whole bunch of time and hopefully, more to come on that next month.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Gary Bojalad of Lincoln Drive, said he contacted the township about two weeks ago about a dilapidated property, also with high grass, on Lincoln Drive.
“The property owner has started cleaning it up,” said Bojalad. “I don’t know if you guys had anything to do with it, but if you did, I’d like to thank you all. I worked through Kristen Dunn (township administrative assistant), I’d like to thank her as well. And I am still concerned about it because they’re cleaning it up, but there’s foundation falling in and the roof is starting to get holes on it. Every time there’s a storm, the siding blows off and the roof tiles fall off.”
Arbaugh said the proposed ticketing ordinance would allow the township to easily address some of those kind of issues, especially the high grass.
In other business, the supervisors approved a resolution accepting the deed of dedication for the Developac Road.
“We had been going through our files and realized that that was never officially accepted by us,” said Engineer Mike Haynes. “So we wanted to get it accepted, and then we can apply for liquid fuels.”
Other resolutions approved by the supervisors included one for the American Recovery Act and another for Fair Housing.
The supervisors also set a mileage reimbursement rate of 62.5 cents per mile from July 1-Dec. 31 for township employees.
Haynes also said that the township received notification from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that they are going to hold a pre-construction meeting for the Route 255/219 signal project and that will be held on Monday, June 27.
“We’ll get some more details on a schedule and how they’re going to progress with their signal upgrades,” said Haynes. “That’ll include with the traffic signals, new radar detection units on the main line and some of our side roads, communication radios and some controllers. I believe some closed caption TV and I think a new DMS board out towards Pilot and Sheetz.”