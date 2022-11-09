DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting Monday, unanimously appointed Jason Runyon as the new fire department chief, effective 2023 through 2024.
Runyon, who is currently the fire chief of the Oklahoma Fire Co., one of the four companies within the township volunteer fire department, has been a firefighter for 28 years.
He will replace current fire Chief Rob Burgeson, whose term will expire at the end of 2022.
All of the supervisors — Chairman Bill Beers, Kevin Salandra, Mark Sullivan, Sam Mollica and Barry Abbott — congratulated Runyon on his appointment.
Burning and brush fires
Beers reminded residents to be careful what they are burning outside right now.
“It’s very dry,” said Beers, who noted that there was a brush fire Monday that went really quick.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, via telephone, echoed Beers’ comments.
“I don’t know if this is climate change or global warming, but we’ve never had fires like this, or temperatures like this in the whole fire season in my memory,” said Bickel. “We were very fortunate today, we had a great attack on a good fire here on the Oklahoma Salem Road, thanks to Bill’s command. I want to thank everybody for that.”
Bickel also said the township is having some issues with its fire siren.
“It’s (siren) pretty antiquated. It was made for the 1960s nuclear threat, so we’re kind of running out of parts to fix it or alternate parts,” said Bickel. “On the flip side of that, we want to go to that Code Red again, we’ve been pushing that pretty hard and I believe (township Manager) Shawn’s (Arbaugh) going to talk about that on the website. Fuel spills, we’ve had lately, pretty vast fire on Interstate 80 this morning. Next week, for us, for EMA, we’re going to start training with the county on incident command, on how to set up these ... we have to get them going right if we have a large-scale incident.”