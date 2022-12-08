DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, approved a land development plan for the proposed The Fountains at DuBois LLC Personal Care Home to be located at the end of Developac Road.
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green said the township received a request for a land development plan submitted by Young & Associates on behalf of The Fountains of DuBois Personal Care Home.
Green said Young & Associates is proposing to construct a personal care home facility within a vacant lot directly behind the existing FedEx building. He said a special exception was permitted and approved by the Sandy Township Zoning Hearing Board.
The proposed project will be served by public water and sewer, which will be extended down Developac Road, said Green.
Engineer Mike Haynes said the land development plan was conditionally approved by the Sandy Township Planning Commission on Oct. 18.
“The staff had some comments on the plan set,” said Haynes, noting that Josh James, P.E., from Young & Associates was in attendance at the meeting in case the board had any questions.
Haynes said Young & Associates revised the plan and resubmitted it in response to the staff comments.
“There’s a couple of items outstanding, similar items that we kind of always have,” said Haynes. “First would be the NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit and that was submitted. We’re just kind of waiting on that from the conservation district. Because of the extension of the water and sewer lines on Developac Road, we’re going to have the developer’s agreement, also, that has been drafted and we still need to finalize that as part of the project. I believe the only other item is just waiting for the sewage exemption from DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection).”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if the plan meets the township’s requirement for parking and Haynes said it does.
The supervisors, including Salandra, Sam Mollica, Bill Beers, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott, unanimously approved the plan.
Resolutions
The supervisors also approved a salary resolution for the public works and police departments.
“It is contractual, a 2.75 percent increase,” said Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “For the rest of the employees, we also looked at a 2.75 percent increase for the employees. So across the board, it is a 2.75 percent increase.”
A budget transfer resolution was also approved by the supervisors.
“We had a couple of areas where we were short on funds, so essentially just transfer those over,” said Arbaugh. “One was fuel oil so we took that out. Professional services, $500, $2,000 from professional services and computer services, we’ve been using some of our professional services a little bit more this year.”
He said one of the reasons is because one employee has been off and they’ve had to use their technical company a little bit more to deal with some of her work duties.
Arbaugh said $750 was transferred from recreation to maintenance employees and $6,000 from part-time police to fill in for the some overtime wages, holiday wages, program supplies, telephone and contractual services.
Lastly, the supervisors approved a 2023 tax resolution. Arbaugh said these are the same tax rates as the township had in 2022.
Amusement application
Arbaugh said the township received an outdoor amusement application from the DuBois Mall to have a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The supervisors approved the application to allow the mall to hold the fireworks display.
Meeting dates
“I had a request to change our meeting dates to the second and fourth Mondays (in 2023),” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, noting it wouldn’t affect anything operational, asked the board when they want to meet — continue with the first and third Mondays of the month or change it to the second and fourth Mondays.
The supervisors decided to keep the meeting dates on the first and third Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. for both the municipal authority and board of supervisors sessions.