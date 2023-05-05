DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors awarded the 2023 paving contract bid in the amount of $1,160,036 to Glenn O. Hawbaker at their meeting this week.
Prior to approval, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the bids were opened April 27. The lowest bid was Hawbaker’s and it was also recommended by the township’s engineer.
Arbaugh said roads to be paved this year will include Hand Street, Northwood Avenue, Austin Avenue, Reynolds Avenue, San Spur Road, South Main Street, Arminta Street, Brown Street, Blakeley Street, Sunflower Drive, Shaffer Road, Oklahoma Cemetery Road and approximately half of Kiwanis Trail from Main Street to Hemlock Heights Road.
Arbaugh said the actual cost is about 20 percent lower than the estimated cost, which was $1.4 million.
Accessory structure height changes
Arbaugh said the township has had numerous zoning hearing board requests this year due to accessory height structure.
“I think one of the factors are people just have bigger campers, bigger equipment and we’re looking for some relief,” said Arbaugh, who noted that the current maximum height is set at 18 feet.
“Over the last couple of months, we’ve just been having continuous conversations with homeowners,” said Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Pat Green. “It seems like vehicles are just getting bigger, people are having bigger toys, they need a bigger garage to store these trailers and RVs and whatnot.”
Per the township’s ordinance, Green said all accessory structures have a limit of 18 feet and their 18 feet is measured from the floor elevation to the peak of any building.
“It’s not even like a wall height restriction, it’s a total building height restriction and as soon as you want to put a bigger door on it, that 18 foot becomes pretty restricted and it’s becoming more and more common for individuals coming to me saying that they have a hard time meeting that requirement,” said Green.
Green said he did take this issue to the township planning commission, which had a couple of suggestions.
“One of the suggestions they listed out was possibly measuring it from the wall height, allowing it a wall height of an accessory building to 15 feet,” said Green. “That poses a lot of issues because all throughout our ordinances measured from overall building height so to change that specific section of our ordinance to just measure wall height becomes difficult. And then the other instance you have, too, okay I have a 15-foot wall height and then I put an A-frame on top. You have a pretty grotesque looking building in the neighborhood.”
Green said the planning commission also suggested possibly allowing for different zoning districts to have different requirements.
“Most of these projects are located in residential ag (agricultural) zoning areas,” said Green. “These lots have bigger areas, more wide open spaces. For bigger buildings it might be a consideration.”
“I think the easiest solution would be to just most likely raise the height restriction to approximately 25 feet,” said Green. He said he contacted Bill Kulbacki from Pennsafe Building Inspection Services LLC and Kulbacki agreed that his opinion over the last couple of years is that the average height of the garages has increased due to these bigger toys.
“He (Kulbacki) said that 25 feet overall is very common. He also mentioned here that the original ordinance is outdated and was originally designed to eliminate people from converting their garages into apartment rentals and blocking neighboring property views was the main reason for that ordinance being put in place,” said Green. “I think times have changed and it just needs to be updated somehow.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he thinks it makes a big difference though if a structure is in a residential area versus an agricultural area.
Green said he thinks the easiest solution is to have the ordinance updated to have a 25-foot restriction across the board.
“I see that side of it, too,” said Green. “It could go either way at that point I think.”
Salandra said that’s not to say that the height restriction can’t be a little less restrictive in a residential area, too.
“Maybe increase it to 22 feet in a residential area, residential ag have it 25 feet...,” said Green.
The supervisors agreed to increase the height restriction to 22 feet but it can be 25 feet in areas zoned residential-agriculture. Residents may also seek a variance if there is a need for a structure to be taller.