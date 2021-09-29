DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors awarded a $3,225,000 contract to Glenn O. Hawbaker for the Maple Avenue reconstruction and stormwater project.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township will pay $904,434.92 of that amount and the City of DuBois will pay the remainder.
Arbaugh said the bids were verified and Glenn O. Hawbaker was the low bidder.
“We did receive $1,435,291 for the upgrades, engineering, and inspections of this project,” said Arbaugh. “We have sufficient funds to award the project.”
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra asked if the bid is based on square footage.
“It’s just mileage of roads,” said Arbaugh. “And actually, I think we did a tabulation of each bid item in number of feet of pipe, number of foot of road.”
Bid advertisementThe supervisors approved advertising for 1B and 2A stone — 3,000 tons of 1B for winter maintenance and tar and chip; 2,000 tons of 2A for road construction.
“We had a little bit of miscommunication this year,” said Arbaugh. “We thought we had until Oct. 15 to tar and chip, unfortunately, it’s Sept. 15th for PennDOT specs. We are looking to do that first thing in the spring as soon as we can. As part of the budgeting process this year, we have a list of the roadways so that everybody’s aware of roadways we plan on tar and chipping and paving.”
Township newsletter“I got to talking to several supervisors and they thought it might be a good time to put out a newsletter, potentially some comments or some information on consolidation with that, if we have questions out there, there’s information we think is important for the residents to know,” said Arbaugh. “We did talk to our printing company that we utilize and depending ... it’s going to be about between $5,000 and $7,000 to put out a trifold to each resident of Sandy Township to convey any information we want to. We did budget money for a newsletter. We didn’t put one out because we were trying to look at what (was going to happen with) consolidation. So, I brought that agenda item up to see if that’s something that you guys are still interested in and what we should address with that?”
Salandra said the township could figure out what they want to put in the newsletter and prioritize it.
Arbaugh said the goal originally was to distribute a newsletter at least once a year and then the idea of doing an electronic one also was discussed.
“So we were thinking we could do, maybe twice a year do one electronic and then one mailing or something ... to try and capture more people,” said Arbaugh. “We could look at launching that right around Oct. 15-16, that timeframe, that part of the week of the 18th, that would be after that public meeting on consolidation ... if there’s any takeaways from that that ... we think is important to put out.”
The supervisors unanimously approved to send out a newsletter.