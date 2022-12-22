DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at their meeting on Monday, awarded a five-year Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) consultant contract to Urban Design Ventures LLC of Homestead.
Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township advertised for Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for Community Development Block Grant consultants in conjunction with the City of DuBois.
He said city and township officials looked at the two proposals received, one from The EADS Group and one from Urban Design Ventures LLC.
“We (officials) met and it was unanimous that we all ranked Urban Design Ventures as the highest option, so we would recommend awarding the CDBG consultant contract to Urban Design Ventures for a five-year period,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers asked what makes Urban Design Ventures the better option.
Arbaugh said there are several reasons.
“Urban Design has experience with the Section 108 loan program, which is really important since we’re going through that process right now with the Section 108 loan,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, they had more experience, they have a whole host of clients that they serve. We’ve been working with them ourselves. We’ve (township) worked with both EADS and Urban Design, and Urban Design has been just really phenomenal to work with, they’re well-respected within DCED (Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development) community. We actually wrote a lot of the policies and procedures that DCED follows now ... so very, very knowledgeable. Additionally, they gained some points, we considered a couple of different items, small businesses being one of them, and they are a small business as compared to EADS, which is not.”
The supervisors unanimously approved Urban Design as the CDBG consultant.
After the meeting, Arbaugh said the CDBG consultant will be paid based upon an hourly rate and how much work the township and the city need done each year.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio told the Courier Express on Tuesday that the CDBG consultant RFP proposal will be for consideration on the council’s Dec. 28 work session agenda.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program supports community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities, according to the website. To support community development, activities are identified through an ongoing process. Activities may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc.