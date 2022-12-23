DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors awarded the Platt Road Wastewater Collection and Conveyance Extension project to Dave Roman Excavating at their municipal authority meeting this week.
Township Engineer Mike Haynes said township officials opened at total of eight bids for the project on Dec. 13.
Dave Roman Excavating was the low bidder with a total base bid price of $1,983,115, said Haynes.
“We had pretty favorable bids on it where the second place bidder was only about $4,000 more than what his (Dave Roman) low bid was,” said Haynes.
Gwin Dobson & Foreman Inc., the project engineer, and Haynes went through, tallied up the tabs and certified them, said Haynes, noting that it was their recommendation to award the bids to Dave Roman Excavating.
Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project
Haynes said township crews have been re-marking all of the manhole locations and everything for the next phase of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project.
Phase two of the project is expected to begin soon and continue as long as the weather permits, said Haynes.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said phase one of the project was expected to be completed this week.
Manager’s report
Arbaugh said the township has Haynes working pretty hard on several projects his last week and a half with the township. Haynes will be leaving his position at the township to pursue another endeavor.
In addition to the Kiwanis Trail project, Haynes has been working on part two of a permit application for the wastewater treatment plant.
“We wanted to switch to liquid de-chlorination to enable us to use that liquid instead of the powder chemicals,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also informed the supervisors that the township did submit grant applications for Kiwanis Trail phase three and also Industrial Drive for the sewer systems for both of those projects.
“Hopefully we get awarded both of those, one would be really nice though,” said Arbaugh.