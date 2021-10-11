DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for August.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
August building permits
- Howard and Eileen Jackson — deck alteration/repair, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $15,000
- DuBois Area School District, Oklahoma Elementary School — install fire alarm system, 1032 Chestnut St., DuBois — $75,000
- WenVenture Inc. (Wendy’s) — interior and exterior renovations, 1429 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $300,000
- Kathy Wyant — replace manufactured home, Hungry Hollow Road, DuBois — $3,500
- Olympic Athletic Club — demolition, 749 Platt Road, DuBois — $3,500
- James Cogley — two-story addition, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $160,000
- Patrick Lydick — second-story addition and covered deck, Wayne Road, DuBois — $68,500
- Donald Greg — roof over existing deck, Riptide Road, DuBois — $4,200
- Treasure Lake Church — renovations to lobby and canopy, 1427 Bay Road, DuBois — $370,000
- Cross Country Ventures LLC (Long John Silvers) — replace menu board, 1255 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $12,000
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — construct structure to be used as dragon lair, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois — $20,000
Zoning permits
- Gregory and Stephanie Shick — pole building, Juniata Street Extension, DuBois — $22,400
- Ralph Babarsky — shed, Woodland Lane, DuBois — $5,500
- Charles and Beth Johnson — shed, Santa Lucia Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Kevin and Gina Bundy — shed addition, Beechtree Road, DuBois — $2,500
- John and Rene Wells — pavilion, Home Camp Road, DuBois — $23,343.32
- Brooks Carr — house addition, Reynolds Avenue, DuBois — $60,000
- Charles White — new garage, Cardinal Drive, DuBois — $56,385