DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for July.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
July building permits
- Eagle Railcar Services — new manufacturing building, 460 Osburn Ave., DuBois — $294,000
- Jonathan Cannella — single family dwelling, Red Sail Road, DuBois — $200,000
- Jones Lang Lasalle America Inc. — replace plus 10 pendant sprinklers, Shoe Show, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $7,200
- Lenny Dixon — demolition of fire-damaged house, Lundgren Road, DuBois — $10,000
- Margarita Cells — modular home on existing foundation, Hastings Road, DuBois — $200,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association — new water treatment facility, 482 Harbor View Road, DuBois — $3 million
- T-Mobile c/o American Tower Corp. — upgrade to existing tower, Juniata Street, DuBois — $12,000
- Madison Stoltz — adding to existing deck, Anchor Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Daman and Kelly Funair — replace deck steps, Bay Road, DuBois — $2,500
- Kip Assalone — addition, deck and covered porch, Six Shillings Road, DuBois — $50,000
- Joseph and Ada Valent — replace front stoop and add roof, Beechtree Road, DuBois — $3,000
- Doug and Anita Todd — deck alterations, Little Inagua Court, DuBois — $15,000
- Mary Ann Haverlack — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $255,000
- CNB Bank — interior renovations, 1574 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $125,000
- Christ The King Manor — replace roofing, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $230,000
- Jason Gerg — in-ground pool, Barnoff Road, DuBois — $41,291.36
- Gregory and Stephanie Shick — replace existing garage with large pole garage, Juniata Street Extension, DuBois — $22,400
Zoning permits
- Louis DeCicco — accessory building, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $6,000
- Brian Hansell — accessory building, Forest Avenue, DuBois — $5,000
- Tim Protzman — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $200,000
- Connie Pastorious — deck, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $10,000
- Kathy Wyantt — new single family dwelling-trailer, Hungry Hollow Road, DuBois — $1,000
- Taylor Schall — accessory building, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $10,000
- Wesley Smith — accessory building, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $5,000
- Darrel Wolfgang — accessory building, Wolfgang Lane, DuBois — $9,000
- Anthony Voglione — additions, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $250,000
- Daniel Kohlepp — shooting platform, Sher-De-Lin Road, DuBois — $1,000