DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for September.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
September building permits
- First Baptist Church — pole building for storage, 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois — $45,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association — signage, 700 feet beyond Coral Reef Road, DuBois — $56,000
- Tom Delaney (Station 101) — install dry fire protection system for canopy addition, 2285 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $22,550
- Jennifer Smith — replace deck of same size, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $17,000
- Justin Ross — replace existing porch, Home Camp Road, DuBois — $9,120
- DuBois Area School District— sprinkler system, 1032 Chestnut Ave., DuBois — $279,400
- Robert Anderson — replace deck; add roof, White Pine Road, DuBois — $27,000
- Adam Statler — in-ground pool, Central Christian Road, DuBois — $78,000
- Spitzer A-Team LP, Spitzer Ford DuBois LLC dba Spitzer Ford Lincoln DuBois — certificate of occupancy for new owner, 3007 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — construction cost n/a
Zoning permits
- James and Mary Sparks — deck and screened in porch, Shroud Cay Court, DuBois — $60,000
- Christopher and Katie Aretta — new home, Carribean Road, DuBois — $240,500