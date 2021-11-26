DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for October.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
October building permits
- Christopher and Katie Aretta — single family dwelling, Carribean Road, DuBois — $240,500
- Carr Real Estate Group LLC — two additions, 7 Reynolds Ave., DuBois — $60,000
- Ryan Heffner — demolition of fire-damaged house, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $19,200
- Xingcao Nie — deck, Harbor View Road, DuBois — $21,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association — canopy addition, 231 Palmetto Road, DuBois — $213,664
- PDF Inc. dba Berman Truck Group — certificate of occupancy for new owner, 1844 Rich Highway — n/a
- Georgia and Lea Ann Lonesky — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $365,000
- Cindy and Larry Morton — roof over existing deck, Galliot Court, DuBois — $15,000
- Cliff and Mary Rizer — accessibility upgrades; toilet room renovation, 1872 Rich Highway, DuBois — $50,000
October zoning permits
- Chad Rosselli — 35’ x 45’ pole building, South Brady Street, DuBois — $100,000
- Area Transportation Authority — demo and new facility construction, 178 Spider Lake Road, DuBois — $25,475,743
- Joe Overdorf Jr. — new home construction, Anguilla Road Section, DuBois — $200,000