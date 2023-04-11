DuBOIS — Sandy Township is still going through the interview process to fill the secretary/treasurer position, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at last week’s supervisors meeting, said they still have a week or two to complete this process.
“I just want to thank DeLean Shepherd for her assistance from the city,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, I want to thank Shelly Reasinger for continuing to help us out through this transition to a new secretary/treasurer.”
The position is vacant following the retirement of longtime secretary/treasurer Reasinger, who retired March 17.
Clearfield County grant award
Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass attended the meeting to notify the township of a grant award for the Slab Run waterline project.
“As you know we’ve been doing some infrastructure grants for municipalities and you guys applied for that,” said Glass. “In the original list you guys had just missed the first cut. You were still going to get it, it was just going to be in the second round. But with some of the changes and your neighboring municipality, we decided to move you guys up into that slot. You should have gotten the email right before I came over so you can execute the agreement. It’s for $200,000 towards that project and basically it’s on a reimbursement basis. Now I don’t know how much you guys have got into that project already, but once you put X amount in, then you can just send it to us and we’ll basically immediately be able to cut you a check and by immediately, I mean within two to three weeks. That’s how often they do that.”
Glass said the township is doing a lot of good things and the commissioners want to recognize that.
“We appreciate that,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
The supervisors approved the agreement for the grant award.
Gabriel Fera invoices
The supervisors unanimously approved paying the Gabriel Fera invoices for December 2022, January 2023 and February 2023. Gabriel Fera is the solicitor for the township-city consolidation board and committees.
TASA grant
The supervisors accepted the PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) grant and authorization of signatory resolution.
Arbaugh said this action is moving the $1,005,000 TASA grant that the township received for the sidewalk project along Shaffer and Maple Avenue.
“We’re connecting to the Rails-to-Trails with the City of DuBois and I just need to approve this resolution and to authorize me as a signatory for the grant paperwork,” said Arbaugh.
Recognition
Arbaugh also recognized the recent passing of Dave Roman, an electrician.
“He (Roman) had a lot of time and hours here at the township, and we appreciate all the work he did. He was the traffic light guru in the area and we really appreciated all the work (he did) for the township and we’re going to miss him,” said Arbaugh.
Township money
Arbaugh said that he is also working with some banks to move some of the township monies into some CD and sweep accounts to make sure the township is using the best interest rates available with some of its funding.
Green-Light-Go project
“I wanted to let everybody know that we did have a meeting with the City of DuBois and PennDOT for a Green-Light-Go project,” said Arbaugh. “That project will entail upgrading the traffic light for us at the intersection of Shaffer and Maple Avenue. We’re using the same consultant on that. We’re doing joint meetings....”
MRM audit
“Good news, we had an MRM (Municipal Risk Management) trust, loss control, safety workplace audit and we did pass that audit,” said Arbaugh. “That was good that he came around and did inspect our facilities and everything was up to standard besides a few minor items.”
Earth Day cleanup
Arbaugh also said that the township will be having an Earth Day cleanup on April 20 beginning at 8 a.m.
“We’re meeting here at the township building. If any residents are interested, they’re welcome to join us. We’ll split up into groups and hit as many roads as we can in Sandy Township, starting with the ones that we know are the worst. If you can’t make it, feel free to send us in some suggestions on roadways, which you feel are pretty bad and need be picked up on,” said Arbaugh.