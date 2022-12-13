DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at last week’s municipal authority meeting, accepted six easements for the Slab Run water line replacement project.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the water line replacement will be from Route 830 along Route 219 to Jefferson Avenue.
“That’s where we have an older line in that area, and this project will replace that line,” said Arbaugh. “We still need three other easements that we’re working on.”
Also during the municipal authority meeting, the supervisors approved a resolution for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Grant program.
Township Engineer Mike Haynes said this program is going to be for the proposed Industrial Drive sewer extension project. The township is applying for a $500,000 grant for the proposed $1.2 million project.
“We do have two other applications out for grant funding for the same project to make up that difference,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors also approved a resolution for the H2O PA Grant program. This $1.7 million grant application is for phase three of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project.
Arbaugh noted that phase one of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project is almost complete and should be done by the end of the year. Phase two will then begin and continue as long as weather permits, he said.
Haynes also said that the Platt Road sewer extension project bid opening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the township building.