DuBOIS — Sandy Township crews recently discovered a major water leak in the Slab Run area, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Public Works Director Matt Cook and his crew were able to fix the leak which is estimated to have been there for a very long time, Arbaugh said at the recent supervisors’ municipal authority meeting.
“I’ve never seen it this low in at least seven years,” said Cook.
“The staff has done a great job identifying that,” said Arbaugh. “We’re really excited to get that addressed finally. We’ve been looking for it for a couple of years.”
Arbaugh said this was a larger leak than was reported in the Slab Run area as well at the November meeting. That leak was estimated to be about 50,000 gallons per day.
Officials estimated the leak to have been approximately 60,000 gallons per day.
“It had gotten to 60,000,” said Cook. “It hasn’t been that way. Since September, it jumped up to like 60.”
Cook said the leak was near the crossing on Route 219, just north of Dr. Doolittle’s.
Cook said a couple of years ago the township had a leak detection expert try to find the leak.
“We always suspected something there, but with the amount of traffic, he just couldn’t (find it),” said Cook. “(He) tried all hours of the night and just couldn’t come up with it.”
“The equipment that we bought has paid for itself now,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
“Absolutely,” said Arbaugh. “And we have the leak whisperer ... so it’s working with him on finding these things.”
Arbaugh also told the supervisors that Jordan Lydick, who is one of the township’s public works employees, successfully passed and received certification in both sewer and water.
“We’re looking forward to having him take over two operations ... within the next several months. We’re getting him trained right now on all the paperwork, fun side of it and look for a transition here sometime mid-next year,” said Arbaugh.