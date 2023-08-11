DuBOIS — Sandy Township recently fixed two water line leaks, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“One was a pretty major leak, upwards of 50,000 gallons per day here in the last week,” Arbaugh told the supervisors at this week’s municipal authority meeting.
Both leaks were in the West Liberty area of the township, he said.
“Luckily one was under West Liberty, Church Road, which we just paved here about a year and a half ago,” said Arbaugh. “We were able to use a polar so we didn’t have to dig up the road on that instance.”
“In the last month you’ve got three major ones out in West Sandy ... roughly about 200,000 (gallons per day),” said Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers.
Supervisor Sam Mollica asked if it was previously one of the old private water companies.
Arbaugh said he wasn’t sure about that, but that it was copper piping that was installed.
“It’s not terribly old. I think that system probably dates to the late 90s,” said Arbaugh.
“I bet it’s even later than that,” said Beers. “That’s probably when they put the hydrants in.”
“The biggest one (leak) we had was on a pretty large line at Spitzer’s there,” said Arbaugh.
Beers also congratulated the township workers for identifying and repairing the leaks. He also noted that the township’s new leak detection equipment is “paying for itself.”
Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project
Arbaugh also announced that the township crews are back out working on phase two of the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project.
“So you’ll see them out there working, trying to get that project completed hopefully this year,” said Arbaugh. “We’ll be working on that off and on throughout the remainder of the year.”