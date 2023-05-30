DuBOIS — Members of Chapter 519 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) hosted a Memorial Day service Saturday at the Sandy Township Park, which included the dedication of a new mortar 2 monument in honor of Cpl. John Jack Loweranitis, who was killed in action while serving in Vietnam.
Loweranitis received the Navy Cross, “the second highest medal a veteran can receive for their valor,” said emcee John Hibner, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Sandy Township Supervisor Barry Abbott dedicated the mortar 2 monument and said it was his pleasure and honor to do so on behalf of Loweranitis. He also said that the township is pleased to be a part of this dedication.
“One of the things that we need to talk and think about is what’s occurring across our nation,” said Abbott. “It has not occurred here in our small communities ... the disgraceful disrespect of the monuments, tombstones, and grave markers of our brave veterans dedicated to them and their families. I will still challenge those that want to disgrace our monuments to our veterans.
“As we gather here today to memorialize our veterans, it’s also important to remember that it’s just not the service members that have stood for us and for our country, it is their families, also, that have stood beside their men and their women, their aunts, their uncles. So we also must remember those family members as we gather here today to dedicate the M1 Mortar 2 in honor of John Jack Loweranitis,” said Abbott.
Chapter 519 MOPH Commander Joe Woods thanked township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and the township supervisors, along with the township employees, who helped erect the monument and build the veterans area. Woods also acknowledged Mal Morris, who was instrumental in starting the Spider Lake Complex in the township.
Richard “Dick” Castonguay was the main speaker during the ceremony. He has 26 years of military service; three years in the Marine Corps, Vietnam 1969 with the Fifth Marine Regiment, first Marine Division, and then 23 years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard with the 229th FA 28th Infantry Division and he retired as a major.
“I think those of us gathered here this morning understand Memorial Day is a day for remembrance of those who have died in service to our country,” said Castonguay. “It started out just after the close of the Civil War as Decoration Day, where loved ones took flowers to the graves of those killed in battle. Unfortunately, today for many, it is just a long weekend with no thought or care for those brave men and women who have won for us our freedom and preserved it over the years.”
Castonguay talked about a battle — The Battle at Gettlin’s Corner, in which Loweranitis was killed.
On March 30, 1967, India Co. (the Flaming I) 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment was on its third day of an operation south of the Con Tien Combat Base and north of Cam Lo in the I Corps area of South Vietnam. The operation was known as Prairie III, said Castonguay.
India Co. was acting as bait for the operation, he said.
“You were out there to try and find the enemy and get them to respond to you to get them to attack you so the rest of the battalion can come in,” said Castonguay. “Their commanding officer was Capt. Michael Getlin, who was seeing signs of a large NVA force in the area and contacted the battalion commander and reported that he thought contact was imminent and requested permission to consolidate this company.”
“The Bn commander ordered him instead to split his company into three ambush positions,” said Castonguay. “A tragic mistake for John and his fellow marines. As the Company HQ element and their security was moving into position on hill 70, they were attacked with enemy mortars, machine guns, small arms fire and grenades soon followed. The Company HQ had been lured into a position that had been pre-mapped for all of the NVA heavy weapons.”
Castonguay said it was reported by other members of his unit that Loweranitis, when it came to fighting, “enjoyed what he was doing.”
At the initiation of the action, Castonguay said Loweranitis, who was acting as the company messenger, moved through intense fire to the 60 millimeter mortar position, reorganized the crew of those that had not been rooted and delivered effective fire on the machine gun positions that were raking the marine position. When the mortar ammunition was expended, he again exposed himself to small arms, fire and grenades. He moved from position to position, evacuating wounded to the reverse slope of the hill.
“When the North Vietnamese attempted to overrun the marine positions, he (Loweranitis) moved to the most threatened point is actually next to the captain and personally accounted for five enemy kills,” said Castonguay. “Although wounded by small arms fire and grenade fragments on two separate occasions, John refused to leave his position and resolutely covered the withdrawal of the command group. He continued to fight until he was mortally wounded.”
A total of 14 men in the India Co. died in the battle and 45 were wounded, said Castonguay.
“Please remember, Memorial Day is for men like these who gave their all, may they forever be remembered and rest in the peace of the Lord,” said Castonguay. “Remember all of our deceased veterans in your prayers each day.”
Also during Saturday’s program, remarks were made by state Rep. Mike Armanini. Musical selections were performed by Bobbie Sopek. Invocation and Benediction were conducted by Arbaugh. Connor Woods read the Memorial Day proclamation. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted by Boy Scout Troop #26. The DuBois VFW 830 Honor Guard conducted the posting of the colors and playing of Taps, and retiring of the colors.
The mortar is an addition to the Purple Heart monument and upgraded Veterans Memorial at the Sandy Township Park and both were dedicated during last year’s Memorial Day program.