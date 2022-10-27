DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors held a workshop session this month to talk about the development of the 2023 budget and to answer any questions the board or the public may have.
With regard to real estate taxes, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said, “Even though we did see numerous additions of different homes, we saw a lot different projects go on, we’re not seeing the total valuation increase very much, which means that property tax is relatively going to stay flat as it has for several years now. We do anticipate some additional tax appeals due to the comp level ratio moving up to 9.9 now, which is extremely high. Hopefully we can get some movement on the (Clearfield) county commissioners this year to look at some ways to help us with our real estate tax.”
Arbaugh said the township expects to be lower than the previous couple of years, which have been some of the highest on record, with regard to the real estate transfer tax.
“We do anticipate some a little bit higher levels than maybe some pre-COVID years due to potentially some property transfers at the DuBois Mall,” said Arbaugh. “We anticipate with a subdivision that they would maybe sell off those businesses to individual ownership.”
Earned income taxes is projected to increase by about $160,000 over 2021 based upon strong growth in 2022, said Arbaugh. He noted that it’s primarily a factor of increase wages and some additional jobs in the area. The increased wages have driven that and helped to get the 2021 budget balanced.
Arbaugh discussed the sanitation franchise fee and how he believes there may be some misunderstandings of what that is.
“It’s a franchise fee Waste Management pays us in the amount of $60,000 a year for the wear and tear on our roadways, exclusive waste rights within the township,” said Arbaugh. He said this means that another sanitation company can’t come in with a container and place it in a business, it has to be from Waste Management.
“We do anticipate a slightly higher amount in ‘22 because we had a missed payment in ‘21 so kind of catching up with that, we’ll have a little bit higher amount for this year,” said Arbaugh.
With regard to fire insurance, this is an allocation from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance purchased by Pennsylvania residents from companies incorporated outside of PA, he said.
“We saw a large increase in ‘22 and we .... expect it to continue to grow,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said the township did see a drop in Clearfield County liquid fuels money and traditionally this money from the county was provided to the township for projects in the amount of about $12,000 per year.
“Due to a large number of bridge projects the county’s undertaken this year, they aren’t able to drop by that for the next several years,” said Arbaugh.
Local grants include $80,000 projected from dirt and gravel roads. Two of the projects, said Arbaugh, includes finishing up the Driving Surface Aggregate (DSA) on Breck Road and the township really wants to do something on Gamelands Road.
“Due to the scope of the project, we can’t do everything at once, so what our hopes are to break it up into two pieces,” said Arbaugh. “First year, do the pipe work on Gamelands Road and second year do a DSA project on Gamelands Road.”
With regard to professional legal services, Arbaugh said there is an increased cost driven by the work on the consolidation joint board.
“Professional services, we did recapture some cost from the Industrial Drive project, for engineering design for the Maple-Shaffer sidewalk projects, that’s why there is such a large increase there,” Arbaugh said.
Increases in the general fund budget will be reflected in the following areas, said Arbaugh:
- Police overtime –projected to increase to fill shifts with increases of vacation time as the officers move up in longevity.
- Fuel oil because of the rising fuel prices across the board.
- Seminar and trainings, across the board increases pretty significantly. “We’re to encourage folks to take training that we think is going to help them really get ready for work in the new city government and also to just really enhance their skills and abilities. We’ve had numerous people wanting to take advantage of that and we’re hoping to continue that process,” Arbaugh said.
- Capital purchases for police include two new sedans with one being outfitted this year, then one will wait until 2024, said Arbaugh. Also, new body armor for the officers has a shelf life of about five years and it’s time to replace it.
- Fire hydrant rentals, with 50 hydrants being installed in Treasure Lake driving that increase.
- Recycling –the township has a cost where they are anticipating purchasing some more recycling bins this year.
- Economic development includes matching funds for a grant they’ll work on with DuBois for the Wolf Creek walkway connector to DuBois City walkway.
- Medical insurance, saw a 9 percent increase in medical costs.
Municipal Authority Fund
“One of the first things we see, sewer industrial, we see increased revenue based upon just continuing production increases at Danone,” said Arbaugh. “We have a nice setup with Danone where actually the more they produce, the less they pay for sewer, so it really helps them. The incremental cost that of increased production is offset with that cheaper cost for sewage at that higher rate.”
With regard to sewer tap fees, Arbaugh said the township is projecting an increase with connections at Kiwanis Trail and some on Platt Road.
Capital Reserve Fund
From the capital reserve fund, Arbaugh said administration is asking the board to consider the potential purchase of a large plow truck.
“We call it the Sabula truck,” he said. “If we can receive partial grant funding, we think there may be some out there similar to the grant we received to replace the two trucks. This year we’ll replace the two trucks on an active same grant program, but essentially we can get 70 percent of that truck paid for and then our portion of it would be 30 percent. Again, we don’t know if that’s going to be open or not, so it’s kind of one of those things that if it was open, we ask the board to consider allowing us to apply and to purchase that piece of equipment out of our capital reserves.”
“Additionally, we wanted to gauge the board’s desire to add any additional routes to our paving list,” he said. “We do have a pretty healthy capital reserve fund right now and wanted to see if there was any additions, if any comments or thoughts on us increasing that? We could certainly have Mike (Haynes) and Matt (Cook) go out and evaluate and to make recommendations to add any additional roads we want to see on that list.”
The supervisors said they’d like to see where the fuel prices are at before making a decision on adding roads.
Arbaugh said the proposed 2023 township budget will be put on next month’s agenda, Nov. 7, for the supervisors’ consideration to advertise it to the public for comment. Then the township could adopt the proposed budget 20 days after advertisement. Final adoption of the budget is expected in December.