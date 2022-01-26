DuBOIS — An update with regard to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois officials working on how to improve emergency calls for their police and fire departments was provided by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The DuBois City Council, at a recent meeting, authorized Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to write the Sandy Township Supervisors and Arbaugh to discuss the fire and police departments working together.
Arbaugh, at this month’s supervisors’ meeting, said he did send the recommendation to both chiefs of the police and fire departments.
“On the fire side, we’re still waiting to get a meeting scheduled with the City of DuBois,” said Arbaugh, noting that he has received some dates from the fire department and they are waiting to hear back from the city to try and make one of those dates work.
“On the police end our chief did have a chance to meet with DuBois’ chief,” said Arbaugh. “They came up with a way of response. We’re doing a lot of it now really to get in writing and to get to (Clearfield) county to approve. So I did send that draft letter out, which we planned on getting (city police Chief) Blaine (Clark) assigned, send that to the county ... so we can start really working together on those high profile incidents or really incidents of some health safety concerns.”
“Many times, because of municipal lines, the closer fire stations are not always dispatched to emergency incidents,” Suplizio said in a letter to the township. “It is time that we amend our way of operating, for the safety of our community and for the future of working together as one municipality.”
In the spirit of consolidation, said Suplizio, it would be in the best interest of the “new city,” that no matter where an incident occurs the closest fire company is dispatched on first alarm assignment.
Suplizio said he believes these changes should be delivered to the county together, as one unified change.
“The time is now to put the safety of our communities first,” said Suplizio. “There can be no fundamental argument that the closest resource should not be dispatched when an emergency is happening.
“This is good for the residents, and it is a good first step for the unification of our fire department resources as we progress into the consolidating of all city and township departments,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said he believes this same response should also be the setup with the police departments.