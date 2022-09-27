DuBOIS — Officials from Sandy Township and City of DuBois said the sewer and water crews started working together last week on the Kiwanis Trail sewer project located in the township. The project entails running sewer to approximately 90 residents in that area.
“We did start helping out with Kiwanis Trail ... which I think is what we (city) consider ... the nuts and bolts of this consolidation,” city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at last week’s DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting. “We sent two people out to help with the sewer project at Kiwanis Trail. We’re ready to do that for about two weeks ....”
The township crews will then help work on a water line on Shaffer Avenue in the city, said Suplizio.
“Hopefully, we can do more and more of that,” said Suplizio. “Hopefully, the police can integrate a little bit more, but I know it’s a slow process, but I did want to let everyone know that that started today.”
“I just wanted to reiterate what Herm said that we, as Herm and I, the managers, are working very well together on the actual boots on the ground integration,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “Just a couple examples, like you (Suplizio) said, the Kiwanis Trail project we started today and it seems to be going well, except for the rain today, but we have some good weather coming up, so hopefully, that continues.
“Then a water project here in October, that we will send some folks over from Sandy to work with the city engineers,” said Arbaugh. “Public works directors, from both municipalities, (are) working well together, looking at plowing deficiencies right now on maps, working on the Maple Avenue turnbacks, so just getting together, doing a great job on that aspect.”
Arbaugh said that the administrative staff, from both the city and the township, have been organizing a Halloween event to be held at the DuBois Mall and that it’s going very well.
The city and the township are also working on a feasibility study for the Wood Creek Rails to Trails connector, with city Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell, “who has been fantastic,” said Arbaugh. “We’re working well together on that.”
“Additionally, Herm and I are working on a ton of stuff, but I’ll just mention some of the highlights,” said Arbaugh. “A lot of the organizational chart, and things that we really like to see moving forward, we’ve worked well together on, we have consensus on. We’re hoping to move that, hopefully, on the next agenda item, in October, we’ll have that on there.
“I really appreciate the staff members from both the city and the township and their willingness to work together to learn skills from each other and build relationships to enhance our communities,” Arbaugh continued. “The Kiwanis Trail sewer project is an extremely important project to improve the environment and allow for potential future development in the area. Herm and I plan on this being one of many projects and ways that we are able to work together to integrate staff members to hit the ground running as consolidation gets closer. Lastly, I just want to thank all the employees involved for everything they do day in and day out.”